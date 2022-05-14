Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $1,420,663.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

