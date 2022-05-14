News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,243 shares during the period. News comprises 2.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $285,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 166,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in News by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 3,456,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.