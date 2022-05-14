New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

