New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 5.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 285,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,104,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.85.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

