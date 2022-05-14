New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,700 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the April 15th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

