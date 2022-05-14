New BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $11.66 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 57.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $1.34 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

