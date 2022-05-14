Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $838.95 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,850.17 or 2.09992807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 902,292,866 coins and its circulating supply is 902,292,267 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.