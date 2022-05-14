Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 49.2% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $152.40 million and $7.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,602.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.88 or 0.06830065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00228152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00688495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.00504106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

