Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.
PLRX stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $33.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Pliant Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
