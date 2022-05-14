Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

PLRX stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

