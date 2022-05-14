Needham & Company LLC Downgrades ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

