Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

