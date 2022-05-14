Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.11

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.95. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 25,553 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,143.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

