Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $9.01. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 11,475 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

