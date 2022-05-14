National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Decreased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 430,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,749. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

