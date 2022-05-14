National Australia Bank Limited Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.251 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.83 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

