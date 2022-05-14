Nash (NEX) Market Cap Reaches $7.93 Million

Nash (NEX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $123,873.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.