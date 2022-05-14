Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

About Nanobiotix (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.