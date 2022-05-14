N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 564,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in N-able by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in N-able by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in N-able by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in N-able by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in N-able by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

