MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.
MYTE opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $32.71.
Several research firms have commented on MYTE. Cowen reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
