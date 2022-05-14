Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $855.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

