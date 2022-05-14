MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.50

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.50 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 50.66 ($0.62). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £12.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

In related news, insider André Schnabl acquired 38,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £19,083.50 ($23,527.93).

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

