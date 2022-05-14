Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MRAAY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 348,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.69.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

