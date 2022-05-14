Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MRAAY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 348,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.69.
