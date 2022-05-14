MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.25 ($53.95).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €18.46 ($19.43) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €18.84 ($19.83) and a 1 year high of €72.84 ($76.67). The firm has a market cap of $630.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

