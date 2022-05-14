Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.05

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 20644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.