Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 540” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.66) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.61) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.79. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.47).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

