Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.03) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.03) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.74) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 696.27 ($8.58).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 498.70 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 534.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,029 ($12.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($118,357.79). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,269.17). In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,577 shares of company stock worth $10,625,130.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

