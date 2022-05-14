Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($3.86) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.13) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 350.60 ($4.32).

KGF stock opened at GBX 255.30 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.74. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,159.91).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

