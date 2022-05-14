Morgan Stanley Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €15.40

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.40 ($16.21) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 171.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 49.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.