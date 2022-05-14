Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,746. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

