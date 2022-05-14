Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $326.42

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 326.42 ($4.02) and traded as low as GBX 279 ($3.44). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 164,562 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.33 ($5.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £840.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($217,058.61).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

