MoonTrust (MNTT) Trading Down 88.9% Over Last Week

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $41,919.42 and $20.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded 88.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00539163 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,753.07 or 2.10026312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008639 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

