Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.58. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $276.79 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

