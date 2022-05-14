Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 71000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.36 million for the quarter.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.