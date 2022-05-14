Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,863,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.