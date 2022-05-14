Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 208,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV opened at $31.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23.

