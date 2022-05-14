Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 259,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Proterra comprises 0.6% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Proterra during the third quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Proterra by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

