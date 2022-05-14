Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 165,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

