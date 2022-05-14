Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

