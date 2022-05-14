Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

