Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,950,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,457,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 28.8% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,205,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,181,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

