Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.43 ($3.47).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($122,432.15).

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 170.20 ($2.10). 1,058,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,444. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.45%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.