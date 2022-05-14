Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MBRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,137. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

