Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
MBRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,137. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
