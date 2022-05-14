Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. 815,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

