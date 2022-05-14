Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,712 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,880,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,920,000 after buying an additional 351,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 588,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

YUMC traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 2,201,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,751. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

