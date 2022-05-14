Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,097 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,252,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $386.78 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

