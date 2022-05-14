Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 57,509 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 57,509 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. 6,137,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,946. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

