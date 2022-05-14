Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,758 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

