Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,973 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $67.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. 1,486,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,583.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,743.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,202.27 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

