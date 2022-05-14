Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 153,665 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,665 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 288,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.