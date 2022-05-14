Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,038 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 828,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.43. 2,774,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

